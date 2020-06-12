On to the next phase, but not forgotten; may your journey be peaceful and sweet. Warm thoughts to the family. Love this picture!
Margaret Warren Bacon December 8, 1928 – June 5, 2020 Age 91
Peggy, as she was known to her friends, passed away peacefully at her residence at Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson, MD with her loving husband Jack and two sons, David and George Claborn at her side. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Peggy Warren was born in Maplewood, NJ, the daughter of Janet and Hamilton Warren. They and her brother Sam preceded her in death. She attended the Columbia School down the street from her home, then attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, where she received a BA in sociology in 1953. Peggy met her first husband, Kenneth D. Claborn in Boulder, where he was an electrical engineering student. The pair moved to the Baltimore area when Ken took a position with Bendix Radio.
The Claborns moved to a historical farm house in Baldwin, MD in May, 1959 where Peggy indulged her passion for horses. Over the years, she raised numerous foals, many from her mare Vahine, a descendant of the legendary Native Dancer. Her other passion was spending time with her family at Lake Winnipesaukee, NH where she taught two generations of children how to swim.
Her first marriage ended in divorce-and her second to Jack Dux ended upon his death. In 2002, she married John ("Jack") Bacon and, with him, enjoyed the remainder of her life at their home in Glen Arm, then at Blakehurst. Peggy and Jack were devoted to each other and traveled frequently.
Peggy worked for many years at the Baldwin post office, where one of her regular customers was Baltimore Colts quarterback, Johnny Unitas. She and Jack, both skilled bridge players, also enjoyed an occasional card game with legendary Orioles third baseman, Brooks Robinson.
Peggy (nicknamed "Pidge" by her father) was also quite musical and taught her son George at age twelve to play ukelele; he has carried that love of musicianship forward his entire life. She was known for her warm smile, gracious hospitality, quick wit and willingness to help those around her-qualities she has passed on to all her children and grandchildren.
Memorial gatherings in Maryland and New Hampshire will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust to help conserve and protect the lake and land she loved. They may be contacted at lrct.org or 603-253-3301.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.