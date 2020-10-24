Margaret (Maggie) Wiggins, of Windsor Mill, MD., died peacefully at home with her family in Elkins Park, PA. on October 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. One of nine children, Margaret was born April 13, 1931, in Clearfield, PA., the daughter of Henry W. Wiggins and Janie Maxwell Wiggins. Her upbringing in a small town in central Pennsylvania was molded not only by her family's love and support, but also by expectations that valued hard work, educational achievement and excellence, despite barriers posed by racial segregation and discrimination.



Margaret's life was indeed one of hard work, high achievement and a commitment to excellence, as well as social skills and a social facility that were admired by family and friends. She graduated with honors from Clearfield Area High School in 1949, received a Bachelor's degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C., and a Master's degree from the Pennsylvania State University in State College, PA.



She worked many years for the Social Security Administration, starting in Philadelphia and then transferring to Baltimore, where she was a policy management specialist in the Office of Research and Statistics. Her successful career there included serving as Deputy Director of the Office of International Operations which involved her traveling throughout Europe and Asia. Her exceptional ability, outstanding performance and potential for leadership at SSA led to her selection by the National Institute of Public Affairs for a fellowship funded by the Ford Foundation that enabled her to pursue post graduate studies at Stanford University. Margaret retired from the executive management level of SSA in 1994.



Margaret was a lifelong, active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was inducted into the Alpha Chapter of the Sorority while at Howard University and later served as a valued, longtime member of the Baltimore Alumnae Chapter. An ardent and committed volunteer who was generous with her time and support, Margaret received recognition for her dedication and service to Delta Sigma Theta and the community from the City Council of Baltimore in 2014. In 2018, Delta Sigma Theta also honored her with a Certificate of Appreciation for her outstanding generosity and invaluable support.



Margaret was also a longtime, active member of the St. James Episcopal Church of Baltimore, Maryland. A valued and generous supporter of its programs and activities, she served as an officer of the church and participated on committees such as the St Agnes Guild. Margaret deeply cherished the many friends and members of the church she met and worked with during her many years there.



Margaret was preceded in death by her siblings Frances Sellers of Clearfield, PA; Stewart Wiggins of Wilmington, DE; and Nancy Brown of Elkins Park, PA. She is survived by siblings Anna Wiggins of Elkins Park, PA; Dr. Henry Wiggins, Jr. (Carolyn) of Chicago, IL; Mary Jane Wiggins and Sarah W. Mitchell (Lloyd) of Elkins Park, PA; and Elizabeth Graves of Cheltenham, PA, as well as many loving nephews, nieces, and extended family members.



Margaret will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We will miss her elegance, her intellect, her interest in and generous support of friends, family, church and community. But most of all we will miss having her in our lives.



Memorial services will be held at a future date. Expressions of sympathy and condolences may be addressed to the Family of Margaret E. Wiggins, Care of Anna L. and Mary Jane Wiggins, 233 Linden Drive, Elkins Park, PA 19027. Email: alwiggins233@gmail.com; mj.wiggins233@gmail.com.



"Gone from our sight but never from our hearts." Anonymous



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store