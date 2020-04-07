Home

Margaret Winter


1920 - 2020
Margaret Winter Notice
Margaret Mary (Leppert) Winter passed away April 4, 2020 after a beautiful life of 99 years. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 21, 1920 to William and Mary Leppert. Beloved wife of the late Bernard L. Winter. Devoted mother of M. Kathleen Meacham, M. Bernadette Potter, Ruth Helen Lynch, and the late Rosalie Adkins. Loving grandmother of fourteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Funeral services are private. Private burial at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donation may be made to . Online tributes may be left at www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 7, 2020
