Margaret W. Worthington, born May 31, 1928 to Elmer and Laurinda (Young) Walter passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph L. Worthington. She was the mother of Eugene Worthington (wife Sharon), Grandmother of Holly Worthington, Great-grandmother of Jenna Keith, Megan Lutz, and Joseph Lutz. She was one of 9 children and all of her brothers and sisters (James Walter, John Walter, George Walter, Raymond Walter, Mildred Tibbs, Anna Taylor, Myrtle Parks, and Ruth Starr) predeceased her. She has many nieces and nephews. Margaret worked at Bata Shoe Company for over 30 years and drove a 14 passenger limousine to pick others up for work for years. She had a deep love for her family, her church and the Level Volunteer Fire Company. She was a true community servant, always caring for others. She was a member of the Rock Run United Methodist Church but attended Hopewell United Methodist Church over the last 15+ years of her life. She was a charter member of the Level Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and devoted her life to them, serving as President of the Auxiliary numerous times as well as many other elected positions. She served as Hall Chairman for many years. She was a Past President of the Harford County Ladies Auxiliary and a delegate to the Maryland State Ladies Auxiliary. She was also presented numerous awards over her many years of service including Harford Cecil Firemen's Association Hall of Fame and the Charlotte Gallion Award. She was one of the first women in Harford County who took first aid training to ride an ambulance crew. She made regular visitations to local nursing homes and shut-ins and was known for taking numerous friends and family to doctor's appointments and any other places they needed to go. Margaret served a route for the Meals on Wheels program and she served at Grace Place. She was awarded a Harford County Living Treasure Award. If there was a need and she could help, she was there. She served many years as an Election Monitor for the Harford County Election Board and took on the job of mowing the Rock Run Cemetery for a number of years with the help of her nephew, current County Executive Barry Glassman. Many young people throughout the years benefited from her and her husband's generosity and guidance. She was fondly known as "Aunt Margie" county wide and left a legacy of service for others to hopefully follow. In her later years she battled dementia and resided at Nichols Senior Living where they treated her with great care. Heaven gained an angel of mercy and service. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Level Volunteer Fire Company. A Fire Department Memorial will be held at 730pm during the viewing services. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am at Level Volunteer Fire Company. The Reverend Lynne Humphries-Russ of the Susquehanna Charge will be presiding over the services. Interment will be at Churchville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Joseph Lutz, Barry Glassman, Jason Gallion, Brian Remines, Jack Polk and Danny Hartman. Honorary Pallbearers are Doug Worthington, J. Robert Tibbs, Charles Glassman, Clarence Ross, and Robert Worthington.
In Lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a contribution in her memory to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 3600 Level Village Road, Havre de Grace, MD. Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com