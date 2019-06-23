Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
4795 Ilchester Road
Ellicott City, MD
Margaret Zimmerman
On June 21, 2019, MARGARET M. ZIMMERMAN, beloved wife of the late James W. "Tim" Zimmerman; dear sister of Genevieve Grewe and the late Benjamin Bujanowski, Jerome Bujanowski, and Loretta Moxley. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 4795 Ilchester Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Burial will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
