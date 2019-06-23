|
|
On June 21, 2019, MARGARET M. ZIMMERMAN, beloved wife of the late James W. "Tim" Zimmerman; dear sister of Genevieve Grewe and the late Benjamin Bujanowski, Jerome Bujanowski, and Loretta Moxley. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 4795 Ilchester Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Burial will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019