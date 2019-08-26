|
|
On August 23, 2019, Margaretha W. Schalk (nee Ward) 94, of Bel Air, devoted wife of the late Russell C. Schalk, Sr.; loving mother of Russell C. Schalk, Jr., Monta Jean R. Schultz & her husband Duane, Alice A. Borkowski & the late Tom, Andrew I. Schalk and Karl J. Schalk & his wife Kristin; cherished grandmother of Roy L. Virts, Jr., Nicole L. Wolcott & her husband William, Lauren Moser & her husband Clemens, Jillian Hickson & her husband Kyle, Thomas Borkowski, Jr., Andrew J., Marty & Karlie Schalk and the late Joshua Schalk; great grandmother of William, Abigail, Brooklynn & Shelby Wolcott , Kayla & Danica Hickson; sister of the late Andrew I. Dickard, Jr. and Henry Dickard.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Historic Church, 533 E. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Ignatius Building Fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019