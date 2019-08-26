Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Historic Church
533 E. Jarrettsville Road
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaretha Schalk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaretha W. Schalk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaretha W. Schalk Notice
On August 23, 2019, Margaretha W. Schalk (nee Ward) 94, of Bel Air, devoted wife of the late Russell C. Schalk, Sr.; loving mother of Russell C. Schalk, Jr., Monta Jean R. Schultz & her husband Duane, Alice A. Borkowski & the late Tom, Andrew I. Schalk and Karl J. Schalk & his wife Kristin; cherished grandmother of Roy L. Virts, Jr., Nicole L. Wolcott & her husband William, Lauren Moser & her husband Clemens, Jillian Hickson & her husband Kyle, Thomas Borkowski, Jr., Andrew J., Marty & Karlie Schalk and the late Joshua Schalk; great grandmother of William, Abigail, Brooklynn & Shelby Wolcott , Kayla & Danica Hickson; sister of the late Andrew I. Dickard, Jr. and Henry Dickard.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Historic Church, 533 E. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Ignatius Building Fund. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaretha's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now