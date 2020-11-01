Margarette Yvonne Tackett Thompson, 81, of Rumsey Island in Joppatowne, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2020 at the UMMC in Baltimore. Born on December 29, 1938 in Lacky, Kentucky, she was the daughter of late Woodrow Wilson Tackett and Diattia Whitson Tackett. Yvonne was the owner of Yvonne Thompson's Home Day Care for the past 15 years. She was formerly married to the late Frank Edmund Thompson (Gus).



Yvonne's greatest joy was spending time with her beloved blended family. She loved her daycare children as if they were her own. The family always congregated at her home because she was the heart of the family. Gus's children became part of Yvonne's family forever.



Yvonne was predeceased by one grandson, Brandon Steck. Left to cherish her memory are:



Children, Eugenia Lasky of the home, Cynthia DeiTos of Lutherville, Ralph Steck and wife Patricia of Aberdeen, and Woodrow Steck of Edgewood.



Children by marriage, Carol Cardone of Aberdeen, Douglas Thompson and wife Pamela of Bel Air, Roxann Thompson of Aberdeen, and the late Sharon Thompson of Baltimore.



Grandchildren, George Holderby, Christina White, Brittany Lasky, Ashley Ferguson, Julia DeiTos, Claudia DeiTos, William Martin, Woodrow Steck, Jr., Sean Steck and Emily Steck.



Sisters, Dianna Kathleen Gibson, Judy Lynn Boothe and husband Jerry, Mary Elizabeth Ratliff and husband Randall, all of Virginia.



15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.



Respecting Yvonne's wishes, she will be cremated and family and friends will be invited to a "Celebration of Life" later.



