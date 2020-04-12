Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margarite Froeb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarite B. (Margaret) Froeb


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarite B. (Margaret) Froeb Notice
Passed away on April 4, 2020 at Brightview's Wellspring Village after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on December 13, 1931 in Baltimore, MD. to the late August and Barbara Froeb. She retired as Supervisor of Nursing at University of Maryland Hospital where she had a long and fulfilling career. Margaret is survived by cousins Marlene (Robert) Belluomo and Karl (Gail) Froeb.

A special thank you to the staff of Gilcrest Hospice and Wellspring Village at Brightview Assisted Living. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarite's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -