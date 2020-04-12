|
Passed away on April 4, 2020 at Brightview's Wellspring Village after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on December 13, 1931 in Baltimore, MD. to the late August and Barbara Froeb. She retired as Supervisor of Nursing at University of Maryland Hospital where she had a long and fulfilling career. Margaret is survived by cousins Marlene (Robert) Belluomo and Karl (Gail) Froeb.
A special thank you to the staff of Gilcrest Hospice and Wellspring Village at Brightview Assisted Living. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2020