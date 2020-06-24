Margery Cohen (nee Germain) passed away June 23, 2020, at the age of 94. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. B. Stanley Cohen; children, Lori Guess, and Evan M. (Karen) Cohen; son-in-law, Norman Meltzer; and grandchildren, Rachel A. Cohen, and Adam P. Cohen. She was predeceased by her daughter, Ellen G. Meltzer; brother, Morton L. Germain; and parents, Phillip and Hannah Germain.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Sinai Hospital c/o B. Stanley Cohen Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave. Baltimore MD 21215



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store