On May 3, 2019; MARGIE B. CUMMINGS (nee Buck); beloved wife of the late Joseph G. Cummings, loving mother of Laurie, Jamie, Terrance, Anthony, and the late Michael J. Cummings; devoted grandmother of Jessica Wilson, Kathleen, Madeline, Michael S., Colton, and Caelie Cummings.Family will receive friends on Monday, May 13 from 5-8PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; and on Tuesday, May 14 from 10:30-11AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21228 or to Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 6 to May 8, 2019
