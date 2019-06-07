Margie Sexton, age 71, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 5, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in North Wilkesboro, NC, she was the daughter of William and Edith (Shephard) Sullivan. Member of Maple View Baptist Church for over 30 years and served as treasurer for many years. Her grandchildren were very special to her. She helped in raising them and loved them very much. She was always there for her family and friends. Our rock.In her downtime, Margie enjoyed reading, bowling, coloring, cross stitching and crocheting. Margie also enjoyed traveling. She would visit family and friends in Kentucky and North Carolina whenever she had the chance. Things that will always remind me of her: owls, the color purple and Red Lobster. You will be missed; we love you very much.Mrs. Sexton is survived by her husband, Thomas Walker Sexton; daughter, A. Denise Ouadda; son, Donald G. Churby (Nancy); and grandchild, Jennifer L. Guenter (Michael); and great grandchildren Douglas and Henry Guenter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Keith M. Gear.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10 am-12 pm with a service to follow at 12 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may contribute to: Maple View Baptist Church, 1600 Singer Road, Joppa, MD 21085.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary