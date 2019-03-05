|
On February 28, 2019; Margie Frances Wilhelm (nee Trojan); beloved wife of the late James K. Wilhelm, Sr.; dear sister of Donald Trojan; cherished mother of Stephanie Klima; loving grandmother of Heather and Nick Thompson, Matthew and Meghan Wilhelm, Caitlin Mooney, Jordan and Joshua Wilhelm; cherished step-mother of James K. Wilhelm, Jr. and his wife Amanda, Elizabeth Mooney and her husband John, John M. Wilhelm and his wife Jo Anne, and Patrick M. Wilhelm and his wife Elizabeth.Relatives and friends were invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service will be held today at 11 am at Zion United Church of Christ, Nottingham. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Margie's name to the Church. Online condolences may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2019