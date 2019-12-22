|
Margot K. Thies of Woodstock, MD passed away on Dec.18,2019 at UMMC. Margot was born on Oct. 12,1935 in Denver, Colorado. Margot was predeceased by her daughter and leaves behind 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She was able to travel the world. She was very active at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center. She was loved by many and missed by all. Memorial Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City MD 21043 on Jan. 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Stephanie Roper Foundation in memory of Linda Marie Thies.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019