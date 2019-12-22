Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bethel Baptist Church Sbc
4261 Montgomery Rd
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
4261 Montgomery Rd.
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot Thies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Thies


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margot Thies Notice
Margot K. Thies of Woodstock, MD passed away on Dec.18,2019 at UMMC. Margot was born on Oct. 12,1935 in Denver, Colorado. Margot was predeceased by her daughter and leaves behind 2 sons, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She was able to travel the world. She was very active at the Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center. She was loved by many and missed by all. Memorial Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Rd., Ellicott City MD 21043 on Jan. 11, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Stephanie Roper Foundation in memory of Linda Marie Thies.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margot's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -