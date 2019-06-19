|
|
Agnes , Marguerite Ann
On Sunday, June 16, 2019, MARGUERITE A. AGNES, loving wife of the late Ernest Steven Agnes; dear sister of Robert J. Cysyk, Richard L. Cysyk, William J. Cysyk, and the late Ruth M. Lawson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 2-5 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 am at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City. Interment will be on Wednesday 10:45 am at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at
www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019