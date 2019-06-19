Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
2875 Bethany Lane
Ellicott City, MD
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:45 AM
Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery
Marguerite Ann Agnes Notice
Agnes , Marguerite Ann

On Sunday, June 16, 2019, MARGUERITE A. AGNES, loving wife of the late Ernest Steven Agnes; dear sister of Robert J. Cysyk, Richard L. Cysyk, William J. Cysyk, and the late Ruth M. Lawson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 2-5 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. A funeral service will be held on Monday, at 11 am at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2875 Bethany Lane, Ellicott City. Interment will be on Wednesday 10:45 am at Garrison Forest Veteran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
