On February 12, 2020, Marguerite C. Lohrmann passed away; Beloved wife of the late Enno K. Lohrmann; Devoted mother of Stephen K. Lohrmann (Claire), Martha Failinger (Conard), Paul J. Lohrmann (Karen), Mark S. Lohrmann (Eileen), Rebekah McKenzie (Glynn), Ruth Lanciotti (Robert), and Daniel J. Lohrmann (Priscilla); Dear Sister of Martin Bunge, Leonard Bunge, Eudora VonBergen, and the late Frederick Bunge; Cherished grandmother of 27 and great-grandmother of 21.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 10:30am, Holy Nativity Lutheran Church, 1200 Linden Ave., Baltimore, MD 21227. Burial will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, Int'l Christian Relief, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2020