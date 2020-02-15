Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Nativity Lutheran Church
1200 Linden Ave
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Lohrmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite C. Lohrmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite C. Lohrmann Notice
On February 12, 2020, Marguerite C. Lohrmann passed away; Beloved wife of the late Enno K. Lohrmann; Devoted mother of Stephen K. Lohrmann (Claire), Martha Failinger (Conard), Paul J. Lohrmann (Karen), Mark S. Lohrmann (Eileen), Rebekah McKenzie (Glynn), Ruth Lanciotti (Robert), and Daniel J. Lohrmann (Priscilla); Dear Sister of Martin Bunge, Leonard Bunge, Eudora VonBergen, and the late Frederick Bunge; Cherished grandmother of 27 and great-grandmother of 21.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 10:30am, Holy Nativity Lutheran Church, 1200 Linden Ave., Baltimore, MD 21227. Burial will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, Int'l Christian Relief, https://www.samaritanspurse.org/donate.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -