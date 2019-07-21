|
|
On May 14, 2019, Marguerite Jones Hastings, age 103, of Cockeysville, beloved wife of the late Robert Hastings; dear mother of Patsy Ann Lowe (the late Irwin), Roberta Lee Shoemaker-Beal (James) and Robert I. K. Hastings; dear grandmother of Kimberly Taborda, Michael Raley (Deloris), Lawrence Shoemaker, Ellenor Marguerite Holland (Taylor) and the late Merry Lynn Barrie; dear great-grandmother of Daniel, Alexandra, William, Matthew, Jennifer, Bennett, Ian and Aynslie; dear great-great-grandmother of Kayla; devoted sister of the late J. Lawton Jones. She retired in 1982 after 35 years of acclaimed State service for the developmentally disabled (Health and Mental Hygiene), and followed with an active traditional rug hooking career, as a student, certified teacher, and prize-winning exhibitor.
A prayer service and interment will occur on Thursday, July 25 at 1:00 PM at Old Trinity Church -- Dorchester Parish. The historic church itself will be open by noon. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Old Trinity Church, 1716 Taylor's Island Rd., Church Creek, MD 21622. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. (Baltimore) and THOMAS FUNERAL HOME (Cambridge). www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019