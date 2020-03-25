|
|
Marguerite Laws, 93, of Bel Air, MD passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Senator Bob Hooper House Hospice in Forest Hill, MD.
Marguerite was born in Pisgah Forest, NC and was raised by her beloved grandparents, George and Emma Jane Frady. She lived in Pisgah Forest until the passing of her husband in 2011. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Marcus Laws, and her daughter, Denise McCall.
Marguerite was a long-time church organist and pianist and played for more weddings and funerals than she could count. She was a member of Pisgah Forest Baptist Church until moving to MD where she joined Towne Baptist Church. She was a skilled seamstress and homemaker. She loved the mountains and called them her home. To the last when asked where her home was, her answer always was "the mountains of North Carolina". They were her mountains, her people, her home.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Dolores Whitmire and husband Douglas of Bel Air, MD, one granddaughter, Elizabeth L. Lapointe and husband Steven of Bel Air, MD and one great granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Lapointe of Charlotte, NC, her sister, Sara Huggett of Forest Grove, OR, son-in-law, Ricky McCall of Horse Shoe, NC and sister-in law, Marie Laws of Burnsville, NC. She is also survived by her dearest friend, Bessie Ross of Edgewood, MD and her favorite deacon, Stephen Edwards and wife Barbara of Joppa, MD.
Private family interment will be held in Pisgah Forest, NC. Memorial service at Towne Baptist Church, Joppa, MD to be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Home of NC, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361 or to the Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020