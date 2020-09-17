1/1
Marguerite Nancy Jones
With great sadness, we announce the death of Marguerite Nancy Jones, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Nancy passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. Nancy leaves behind her husband of 56 years, William, son Thomas and wife Melissa, son Michael and wife Victoria, and her grandchildren Andrew and Caroline who were her pride and joy. Nancy was preceded in death by her father James Warfield, Sr., mother Marguerite Warfield, brother James Warfield, Jr., and sister Doris Williams. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 5pm-7pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, 10431 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 on Monday at 10am with the burial immediately following at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Wilde Lake Interfaith Center
SEP
21
Burial
Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
