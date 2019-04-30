|
On Friday, April 26, 2019 Marguerite P. Hagan (nee LaMartina) of Glen Arm, age 85. Beloved wife of the late John J. Hagan; devoted mother of Teresa Taylor and her husband Jim and the late Kevin J. Hagan; dear sister of the late Tom LaMartina; cherished grandmother of David and Victoria Hagan; loving aunt of Gerard and Emily LaMartina; also survived by daughter-in-law Debbie Hagan, cousin, Josie Anderson and many other loving cousins and friends. The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Church of the Nativity beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Marguerite with memorial contributions to the Baltimore Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019