|
|
April 25, 2020, Marguerite R Ross (nee Meyers) age 82; Loving wife of 50 years to the late Fred A Ross. Devoted and loving Mother to Kim R Filer, Robin Y Manley and her husband Kevin, Heather G Woods and her husband Dean Milam. Also survived by 6 wonderful Grandchildren, Kevin C Manley Jr. (Marissa), Nicholas A Filer, Kyle A Manley (Amanda), Austin S Woods (Elizabeth), Cody I Manley (Sarah), Amy E Woods (Paige Devoe) and 9 precious Great Grandchildren, Connor Manley, Scotlynn Manley, Rosemond Manley, Elaine Manley, Sophia Manley, Caroline Manley, Kasey Manley, Michael Woods, Riley Woods. Also survived by her loving sister Carolyn A Fite and predeceased by loving brother George F Molby Jr., many cousins, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Marguerite lived for her family. She was very proud of her daughters. There was never a time that passed for her to tell anyone that she had the "Best Kids a Mother could ask for". And oh, what a Grammie. Her Grand children and Great Grandchildren meant the world to her. She had a special relationship with each and every one of them. Marguerite was loved by many and the world will never be the same without her. Marguerite courageously donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board so her passing could teach the medical community to help others in the future. There will be a Celebration of Life for Marguerite in the near future. So Mom, Grammie, "Bye For Now" and "Love You More"
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020