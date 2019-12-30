|
Mari-Patricia (Pat) Rohde, age 72, passed away December 18, 2019. She was born June 9, 1947, in Towson, MD to Howard and Charlotte (Smith) Phipps. She was a graduate of Towson High School (1965) and Sinai Hospital School of Nursing. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wilson A. Rohde, Jr., who continues to take her well loved dog, Bailey, on car rides to the beach. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Wilson A. Rohde, III and his wife Emily; and her daughters Carlyanne P. Rohde and Mallory E. Rohde. She is also survived by her grandchildren Roarke Rohde; and Madison, MJ, and Mycah Waters. She is survived by one sister and a number of nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 30, 2019