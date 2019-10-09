Home

Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
More Obituaries for Maria Eder
Maria Cloelia Eder


1945 - 2019
Maria Cloelia Eder Notice
Maria Cloelia (Rodriguez) Eder, age 74, a resident of Odenton, MD passed away suddenly October 5, 2019. She was born July 19, 1945 in Falfurrias, TX. Following high school, Maria enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1963 to 1966. She proudly worked for Giant Food for many years and was a Distribution Customer Service Representative until the time of her passing. Maria was an avid bowler and deeply treasured every moment of her 30 plus years involved with the Baltimore USBC. She was inducted into the Greater Baltimore USBC Hall of Fame in 2018.Loving mother of Laura S. McCord and son-in-law David, grandsons, Andrew and Bradley; she is additionally survived by brothers Robert R. Rodriguez Jr. (wife Gloria), and Reyes Rodriguez (wife Nelda), of Victoria, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jon A. Eder; father, Robert R. Rodriguez Sr., and mother Obelia Rodriguez. Maria was well known for her love of bowling, passion for dogs, and great sense of humor. Her many, many friendships are a clear reflection of the joy she imparted to those around her and the boundless love and kindness she radiated. Friends may pay their respects to Maria at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis, Rd, Gambrills, MD 21054 at the viewing on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Annapolis, MD. Those desiring may make memorial donations to the Anne Arundel County SPCA in lieu of flowers. Online messages and condolences can be made at the Hardesty web site at: www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
