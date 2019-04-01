Home

Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
301-725-1690
Maria Einolf

Maria Einolf Notice
Maria (Preston) Einolf, 96, of Laurel, Maryland passed away on March 25, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her daughter, Michele M. Einolf and husband, Kenneth W. Grice and daughter-in-law, Sam Toffy-Einolf, grandchildren, Shaun M. Einolf and wife, Janet, Noelle E. Vilardo and husband, Daniel, Aaron M. Grice and wife, Lisa, and Jared M. Grice. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Connor and Charlotte Einolf, Ella Vilardo, and "baby" Grice, due in June. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Einolf (Petie) and sons, Michael H. and Dennis N. Einolf.Visitation will be on Monday, April 1 from 5 - 7, and Tuesday, April 2 from 1 - 3 and 5 -7 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 313 Talbott Ave, Laurel, MD 20707. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 8603 Contee Rd., Laurel, MD. on Wednesday, April 3 at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Nicholas Capital Campaign. Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
