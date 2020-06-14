On June 12, 2020, Marie Josephine Salamone (nee Serio) beloved wife of the late Julio Joseph Salamone; dear mother of James R., Sr. (Patricia, nee Feeney) and Raymond M. (the late Deborah, nee Schutte) Salamone; dear grandmother of Christine M. Payne, James R. Salamone Jr., Katherine A. Steele, Julianne and Alexander Salamone; devoted sister of Josephine Iampieri, Amelia Kaiser and the late Lucille DeGele and Frank A. Serio. Also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Wednesday, June 17th from 4-7 PM. A funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 10:30AM at St. Pius X Church 6428 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212. Entombment in Dulaney Valley Mausoleum. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.