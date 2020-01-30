Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Maria Louise Mezzanotte

Maria Louise Mezzanotte Notice
On January 28, 2020, Maria Louise Mezzanotte (nee Corrall); devoted mother of Dominic Mezzanotte, Jr. and his wife Laura and Michael Mezzanotte and his wife Jean; loving grandmother of Alexandra, Dominic, III and Sebastian Mezzanotte.

Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to House of Jubilee (2278 Baldwin Mill Road Fallston, MD 21047) Online condolences may be left at:

www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
