On January 28, 2020, Maria Louise Mezzanotte (nee Corrall); devoted mother of Dominic Mezzanotte, Jr. and his wife Laura and Michael Mezzanotte and his wife Jean; loving grandmother of Alexandra, Dominic, III and Sebastian Mezzanotte.
Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Friday from 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. where services will be held on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Interment in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to House of Jubilee (2278 Baldwin Mill Road Fallston, MD 21047) Online condolences may be left at:
www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020