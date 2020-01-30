Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Glyndon, MD
Maria Luisa THOMAS

Maria Luisa THOMAS Notice
On January 28, 2020 Maria Luisa Thomas beloved wife of the late Walter Brooks "TERRY" Thomas; dear mother of John Gregg Thomas and Maria Luisa "NINA" Heckman (Mark); dear grandmother of Lindsay Thomas, John Gregg Thomas, Jr (Jack), Maria Luisa "MARISA" Schuler and Katherine Schuler.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 31 at 1 pm at Sacred Heart Church (Glyndon). Interment St. Thomas Cemetery (Garrison Forest Rd, Owings Mills). Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to THE EMPLOYEE APPRECIATION FUND, C/O BRIGHTWOOD RETIREMENT COMMUNITY 100 Brightwood Club Drive, Lutherville, MD 21093 Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
