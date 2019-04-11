Maria (Guercio) Magardo passed away surrounded by family on March 28, 2019 in Fallston MD just shortly after celebrating her 80th birthday. Maria was born in Harford County on Feb 16, 1939. She attended St Margaret School & graduated from Seton High School. She retired from the federal government as a lead administrative assistant in 1994 from APG, after 32 years. She also opened a consignment shop, worked for a travel agency & Bel Air Health & Rehab. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren, theater, Orioles, Ravens, boating, camping, biking, Ocean City along with national and international traveling. She also volunteered for several years at the Harford County Historical Society and more recently volunteered with Best Friends in Harford County. She was very active and had a beautiful smile that matched her personality. Maria is survived by her sons Barry (Patti) Caudill of Timonium, Joel (Lisa) Caudill of Forest Hill, Jonathan Eric Caudill of Joppa, daughter Gena (Ray) Krieger of Fallston, stepson David (Jacki) Magardo of Fallston, stepdaughter JoAnne (Ken) Webster of Ohio, son-in-law Doug (Gerry) Taylor of Bel Air, 13 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob of 32 years, son Gordon Caudill, stepson Robert Magardo Jr, stepdaughter Christina Taylor, daughter-in-law Susan Caudill. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sat May 25 at the Vandiver Inn, Havre de Grace at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Harford County Historical Society, or Best Friends in Harford County (http://bestfriendsinharfordcounty.org/donate.html). Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary