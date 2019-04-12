Resources More Obituaries for Maria Magardo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maria Magardo

Notice Condolences Flowers Maria (Guercio) Magardo passed away surrounded by family on March 28, 2019 in Fallston MD just shortly after celebrating her 80th birthday. Maria was born in Harford County on Feb 16, 1939 to Salvatore (Sam) and Mary Corliss Guercio. She attended St Margaret School in Harford County and graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore City. She married Gene Caudill in 1959 and they had 5 children; later in 1985 she married Robert Magardo Sr gaining 4 step children and whom she remained happily married to for 32 years until his death in 2017. She retired from the federal government as a lead administrative assistant in 1994 from the U.S. Army Chemical and Biological Defense Command, Office of the Program Director for Biological Defense Systems, after 32 years of service at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Over the years she also opened a consignment shop, worked for a travel agency, and worked at Bel Air Health and Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed coordinating and guiding tours, planning trips to places such as Annapolis and NY City. She even planned a two week trip to Italy for over 50 of her family and friends. Her biggest joy was caring for her grandchildren. She and Bob were avid theatre goers, Orioles and Ravens fans, and enjoyed boating, camping, biking, spending time at their place near Ocean City and national and international traveling. She and Bob went on several cruises and trips and even treated the whole family on several. She also volunteered for several years at the Historical Society in Harford County and more recently volunteered with Best Friends of Harford County. When her husband Bob's health declined, she spent several years caring for him. Maria was very active and had a beautiful smile that matched her personality. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and a sweet dear friend. Maria is survived by her sons Barry (Patti) Caudill of Timonium, Joel (Lisa) Caudill of Forest Hill, Jonathan Eric Caudill of Joppa, daughter Gena (Ray) Krieger of Fallston, stepson David (Jacki) Magardo of Fallston, stepdaughter JoAnne (Ken) Webster of Ohio, son-in-law Doug (Gerry) Taylor of Bel Air, grandchildren Cynthia (Sonny) Licata, Erica (David) Payton, Justin (Lauren) Webster, Stephanie (Oscar) Crespo, Samantha (Dan) Trombetta, Michael Caudill, Erin (Ben) Hagen, Christopher Jackson, Megan Caudill, Rachael Krieger, Joseph Caudill, Christopher Caudill, Amanda Krieger, Matthew Caudill, and great grandchildren Jameson McArdle, Levi McArdle, Troy Trombetta, Eve Trombetta, Weston Hagen, brother Vince Guercio of NJ, brother Tom Guercio of VA, sister Diana Prentice of GA, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Gordon Caudill, stepson Robert Magardo Jr, stepdaughter Christina (Magardo) Taylor, daughter-in-law Susan Caudill, brother Salvatore Guercio, sister Carmela Duncan, and brother Jack Guercio. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sat May 25, 12-4pm at the Vandiver Inn, Havre de Grace. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Harford County Historical Society, or Best Friends in Harford County (http://bestfriendsinharfordcounty.org/donate.html). The family wishes to thank all of those that attended her 80th birthday celebration and who visited and cared for her during her last days. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices