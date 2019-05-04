Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
43 Monroe Street
Westminster, MD
Maria Rose Keeney


Maria Rose Keeney Notice
On Thursday, May 2, 2019, Maria Rose Keeney, 92, daughter of the late Achille and Rose Maria DeLorenzi, loving wife of the late Russell Alfred Keeney Jr., mother of Linda (Larry) Zile and Russell (Laurie) Keeney. Maria's family will welcome friends on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery, Union Bridge. For full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019
