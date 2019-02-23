|
On February 20, 2019, Marian L. Brest ( nee Bubb), 86, of Forest Hill, MD; beloved wife of the late Graham K. Brest; beloved mother of Randall Lee Brest & wife Judith, Brian Lynn Brest & wife Karen and Lisa Louise Taylor & husband Lou; dear sister of Arlene Brown, Loren F. Bubb and the late Nancy L. Jameson; sister-in-law of Ginny Brest. Also survived by ten grandchildren & nine great-grandchildren.Family and friends will honor Marian's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:00 P.M.Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2019