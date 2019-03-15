FELTON, PA – Marian T. (Blake) Brokos, 58, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Alan J. Brokos to whom she was married for 34 years.A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Viewings will be held from 2-5:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 and from 10-11:00 AM Monday at the Funeral Home.Born July 12, 1960 in Baltimore, a daughter of the late John W. Blake, Jr. and Marian G. (Jamison) Schimian, Marian graduated from University of Maryland Baltimore County in 1982 with a Bachelor's Degree in Economics. Mrs. Brokos worked a number of years for PersoniCare, a Baltimore-based health facilities management firm, and then spent 23 years as a Medicare auditor and compliance officer with CareFirst Blue Cross/Blue Shield of MD. She was a member of the former Temple Baptist Church in York, PA where she was active with their Bible Study classes and AWANA. Marian also spent many years volunteering with her children's school organizations, serving for a time as President of the Pleasant View Elementary PTO and then as Treasurer and parent volunteer for Red Lion Area Senior High's Band Parent's Association. She was awarded the National Band Booster Award three times. Marian was also a member of Healthcare Compliance Association. In her spare time, she loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, reading, watching horror and sci-fi movies and TV, and was a longtime fan of the Walking Dead series.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Brokos is survived by a son, Jeremy T. Brokos of Duncannon, PA; Hannah G. Brokos of Felton; a brother, Michael Schimian of York; a sister, Jacque and husband Vince Strohmer of Mt. Airy; stepmother Joyce Blake of Reisterstown; brother in law Leonard Brokos, Jr. and wife Donna of Joppatowne; sister in law Sylvia Brokos of Bel Air; nephews Andrew Brokos and companion Emily Abell and Michael and wife Tia Brokos; three stepsisters, Debbie and husband Dan Tillotson, Kathy and husband Michael DiGrazia and Cheryl Rocco and husband Jim Hawkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Adam B. Brokos.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple System Atrophy Coalition, c/o The MSA Coalition, 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277. Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary