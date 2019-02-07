Dr. Marian Buck-Lew of Elkridge, MD. passed away on April 14, 2018 while gardening at her home.Marian was born on August 4, 1941 in China to the late Sec-Ai and Rose Wong Buck-Lew. She and her family emigrated from Hong Kong to Baltimore in 1952 where she attended public schools. After graduation, she was a full scholarship student and graduate from the Peabody Conservatory of Music of the Johns Hopkins University where she received both Bachelor and Master of Music degrees and the coveted Artist Diploma in Piano. She holds the distinction as the first pianist to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Piano from West Virginia University. Her principal piano teachers included distinguished artists and pedagogues: the late Mieczyslaw Munz of the Julliard in New York City and the late Yvonne Lefebure of the Conservatoire National Superior de Musique in Paris, France. A solo and chamber music pianist she performed throughout the United States and in the Far East. Currently, Dr. Buck-Lew devoted her concert performances and collaboration for scholarship benefits.Dr. Buck-Lew held teaching appointments at the School of Music at the University of Iowa and West Chester University, in addition to being the Chair of Piano in the Music Department at Union University. While serving on the piano faculty of Catonsville Community College in Baltimore County, she directed the Musical Arts Institute, a preparatory department and the annual Young Soloists Audition, a competition for instrumentalists aged 11-15 and received an "Outstanding Faculty Award". Since 2003, she had been affiliated with Howard Community College where she taught piano and specialized in the training of young pianists in solo performance and collaborative playing at The Music Institute.She is survived by her brother Raymond Buck-Lew (Susan) and her sister Dr. Maylun Buck-Lew. Burial will be private.If you wish to memorialize Dr. Buck-Lew donations may be made to: The Rose Buck-Lew Family Piano Scholarship Endowment Fund at Howard Community College Educational Foundation, Inc., 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary