Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
16501 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel,
16501 Annapolis Road,
Bowie, MD
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel,
16501 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
Marian Creel


1933 - 2020
Marian Creel Notice
Marian Elizabeth Baldwin Creel, 86, of Davidsonville, MD, passed away on February 13, 2020. She was born December 14, 1933 in Baltimore, Maryland. Mrs. Creel is survived by her husband of 63 years, George C. Creel; and eight children: George, Jr. (Karen), Matthew (Monica), David (Patty), Susan (John) Fischer, Theresa (Peter) Ziolkowski, Martin (Amy), Victor (Leanne) and Andrew (Kristin). She is also survived by: 26 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; her sisters, Ann Hochwarth and Elizabeth (Betty) Baldwin; and her brother, Vincent Baldwin. Her brothers, Thomas and Eugene, and her sister, Barbara Pula, preceded her in death. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:30am to 11am; the rosary will be said at 9:30am, at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD where a Mass will begin at 11am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Birthright of Annapolis, 277 K Peninsula Farm Rd, Bldg 3, Arnold, Maryland 21012, https://birthright.org/annapolis. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
