Our beloved Aunt, Marian Drach passed away on April 18, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland. She was 92 years old.
Marian is survived by her nieces; Danelle Lum, Dianne Wemmer, Dana Barber, Darlene Diakoulas, Dawn Capozzi and nephew Dan Capozzi.
A private funeral service for the family will be held on April 22, 2020.
Any donations to her memory may be offered to the Maryland School For the Blind, 3501 Taylor Ave. Nottingham, Maryland 21236.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 21, 2020