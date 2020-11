Marian Bailey of Woodmoor passed away on Nov 11 at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband A. Donald Bailey. She is survived by her loving son Keith and his wife Michele and grandchildren Brandon Bailey and Cameron Bailey and other relatives and friends. Limited viewing will be held on Friday Nov. 27th at Wylie FH Randallstown at 1:30pm-4:00pm. A private burial will take place on Nov. 28th at Arbutus Cemetery.



