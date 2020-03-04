|
Marian L. Patton, age 79, of Bel Air, MD passed away on February 29, 2020 at her home. Born in Duncansville, PA, she was the daughter of Paul and Ella (Faset) Myers. She retired from Harford County Public Schools where she worked as an English Teacher at C. Milton Wright High School. After retirement, she worked as a librarian for Harford County Public Library - Aberdeen Branch and was a library assistant at Harford Tech. She also helped organize the Hickory Overlook Book Club. Marian was an avid reader. She loved flower gardening and playing board games with her lady friends on Fridays, especially Rummikub. After retirement, Marian enjoyed cruising and vacationing with her husband, Jim and their life-long group of friends. She also enjoyed the annual extended family gatherings at Seven Springs, Pennsylvania.
Marian is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Patton; daughter, Katherine (Scott) Jackson of Ellicott City; son, Brendan (Debbie) Patton of Darlington; grandchildren, Hannah & Selia Jackson, Colleen & Andrew Patton; and brother, Paul (Jeanne) Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas R. Patton.
Visitation will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2-2:30 pm with a service to follow in the historic church at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY, 10018.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020