Marian L. SMITHMYER
On September 4, 2020, Marian L. Smithmyer (nee Ronan), beloved wife of the late Bernard A. Smithmyer; devoted mother of Audrey O'Sullivan and the late Bernard A. Smithmyer, Jr. and Barbara Bowersox; mother-in-law of Gordon Bowersox and loving sister of Elizabeth Schimminger. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren and predeceased by 7 siblings.

A funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Pikesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Interment will follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311McCormick Road, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
SEP
10
Liturgy
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
