Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W. MacPhail Rd.
Bel Air, MD
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W. MacPhail Rd.
Bel Air, MD
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
141 N. Hickory Ave.
Bel Air, MD
Marian Lee Ellerman Notice
On August 15, 2019 Marian Lee Ellerman (nee Taylor) beloved wife of the late John Raymond Ellerman; devoted mother of Denise L. Wierzbicki (Milton), Michele Clemsen, Richard William Clemsen, Shawn R. Ellerman (Keri), and the late Michael Alfred Clemsen; loving grandmother of Stephanie Lee Durham, Dominick A. Yori, Jr., Alexandra, Zachariah, Jonathan, Samuel, Brittany, Christina, and Antonio Clemsen, Aidan and JP Ellerman; also survived by 8 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday 3-5 and 7-9 PM Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church 141 N. Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday at 10 AM. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
