On June 11, 2019 Marian Penney Randall of Sparks Glencoe beloved wife of Harry Randall, MD. Mother of Elizabeth P. Randall (Alan Gottlieb), Clyde L. Randall (Leslie Perry) and Thomas C. Randall (Katrina Armstrong). Grandmother of Sarah (Nicholas), Marian (Austin), Marta, Emily, William, Samantha and Katharine. Great grandmother of Sophia. Sister of the late Thomas Penney, IIIService will be held at a later date at St. John's Episcopal Church, 3738 Butler Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. For times and additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 12 to June 16, 2019