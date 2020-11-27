1/1
Marian Ray Stroupe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Ray Stroupe, age 92, of Parkville, Maryland (formerly of Bel Air, MD) passed away on November 23, 2020 at Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville, Maryland, after a long and well-lived life. Born in Franklinville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Samuel Howard Ray and Grace Mae (Campbell) Ray and wife of the late Almon Stroupe, Jr.

Marian began working at Edgewood Arsenal after high school, where she met Al. After they married, Marian loved being a full-time mother and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, candy making, sewing, and gardening. Marian was an active member of Bel Air United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Harford Chapter #83, where she served as a former Worthy Matron of the Chapter. Marian enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools, her church, and in her community. She joined the Edgewood Arsenal Women's Golf League and the Aberdeen Proving Ground Women's Golf League and cherished many friendships with the ladies in these two golf leagues throughout her life. She was a Women's Club Champion at each golf course and she also shot a hole-in-one at each course. Marian was interested in finance and investments later in life, becoming a member of an investment club and volunteering at the local AARP Income Tax Office for many years. Other hobbies she enjoyed included playing bridge with friends and reading about investments.

Marian is survived by her daughter, Joyce A. Stroupe of Towson; daughter-in-law, Katherine Stroupe Milam of Baltimore; and sister, Elaine R. Wilkinson of Parkville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wayne Stroupe.

A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300 Jacksonville FL 32256 or Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved