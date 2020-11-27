Marian Ray Stroupe, age 92, of Parkville, Maryland (formerly of Bel Air, MD) passed away on November 23, 2020 at Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville, Maryland, after a long and well-lived life. Born in Franklinville, Maryland, she was the daughter of Samuel Howard Ray and Grace Mae (Campbell) Ray and wife of the late Almon Stroupe, Jr.
Marian began working at Edgewood Arsenal after high school, where she met Al. After they married, Marian loved being a full-time mother and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, candy making, sewing, and gardening. Marian was an active member of Bel Air United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Harford Chapter #83, where she served as a former Worthy Matron of the Chapter. Marian enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools, her church, and in her community. She joined the Edgewood Arsenal Women's Golf League and the Aberdeen Proving Ground Women's Golf League and cherished many friendships with the ladies in these two golf leagues throughout her life. She was a Women's Club Champion at each golf course and she also shot a hole-in-one at each course. Marian was interested in finance and investments later in life, becoming a member of an investment club and volunteering at the local AARP Income Tax Office for many years. Other hobbies she enjoyed included playing bridge with friends and reading about investments.
Marian is survived by her daughter, Joyce A. Stroupe of Towson; daughter-in-law, Katherine Stroupe Milam of Baltimore; and sister, Elaine R. Wilkinson of Parkville.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Wayne Stroupe.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300 Jacksonville FL 32256 or Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.
