Marian Ray Stroupe, age 92, of Parkville, MD passed away on November 23, 2020. Marian was the beloved spouse of the late Almon Stroupe, Jr.; loved mother of Joyce A. Stroupe and the late, Michael Wayne Stroupe; also survived by daughter-in-law, Katherine Stroupe Milam; and sister, Elaine R. Wilkinson. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300 Jacksonville FL 32256 or Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.