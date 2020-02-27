Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM

Marian Schickner

Marian Schickner Notice
On February 25, 2020 Marian E. Schickner; Beloved wife of the late Elmer R. Schickner, Jr.; Loving mother of Carlayne Grzelik and husband John, Sandy Hiles and husband Tom and Linda Affeld and her husband Randy; Cherished grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; Dear sister of Kenny Painter, Keith Painter, the late Charles Painter and the late Ronnie Painter. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Friday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral services on Saturday at 10 am. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020
