Marian Smith

Marian Anita Smith (nee Penn), 75, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 23, 2020. She is survived by her children, Angelia Smith Robinson and William Charles Smith, III; grandchildren, Erica Joe Smith, Jules, Langham, Charles, and Justine Robinson; and host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A virtual memorial service will be hosted by Union Baptist Church on October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marian's memory to the United Negro College Fund, www.uncf.org/donate
.