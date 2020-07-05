1/1
Marian Upson
1943 - 2020
Marian Harvey Edelen Upson, known to many as "Mimi," passed away on June, 28, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease in Naples, Florida. She was 76. Mimi was born on September 25, 1943 to Marian Zouck Harvey and Joshua George

Harvey III in Baltimore, MD . She was married to William Boggs Edelen in 1963, who preceded her death in 2005 and Warren Terrill Upson in 2013, who preceded her death in 2017. As a young girl, she lived in Glyndon, MD where she developed a passion for horseback riding. She attended Garrison Forest School and graduated from the Institute Chateau Beau-Cedre in Montreux, Switzerland. Upon graduation, she worked in New York City as a personal assistant and later worked as a volunteer in the neonatal unit at GBMC Hospital in Baltimore. Lastly, she and a dear friend started a flower business, The Right Touch, designing gorgeous flowers for every occasion. She was best known for her beautiful smile, vivacious spirit and love of life, family and friends. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at The Elkridge Club in Baltimore, MD and later The Hole in The Wall Golf Club in Naples, FL, where she was a longtime member of both. It was on the golf course where she made many lifelong friends and won tournaments. Mimi resided in Ruxton, MD with her husband Boggs until 1990, when they moved to Naples,FL. She is survived by three daughters, Shawn Brennan of New Canaan, CT, Wendy Towle of Villanova, PA, and Brooke Connolly of Fort Myers, FL; one sister, Eleanor Egerton of Naples, FL; and seven grandchildren, Sarah, Peter, George, Will, Charlie, Margaux and Lila. A private burial will be held at St. John's Church, Western Run Parrish in Glyndon, MD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Women's Alzheimer's Movement.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 5, 2020.
