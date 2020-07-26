On 7/25/2020, Marianna R. Fava-Peyton, beloved wife of the late Samuel J. Fava and Harry Jackson Peyton, devoted mother of Stephanie Fava Zenker and her husband Edd, Michele M. Fava and the late James A. Fava, loving grandmother of Jessica and Meghan Fox, sister of Steve Ferlita of Aiken, SC. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier Church in Hunt Valley at 1:30 p.m.on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Because of seating limitations, family and friends should feel welcome to attend the service through live streaming. Interment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, masks and proper social distancing practices are required at all facilities. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stella Maris Woman's Auxilliary, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093, in honor of Marianna R. Fava-Peyton. Arrangements by Bradley Ashton Kehl Funeral Home, P.A.



