Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
410-426-1517
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Liturgy
Following Services
Leonard J. Ruck Funeral Home, Inc. - Baltimore
5305 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Marianne Auerweck Notice
On August 16, 2019, Marianne (nee Kryzanowicz) Auerweck, beloved wife of Steven Auerweck; loving mother of Greg (Stephanie) Auerweck; dear grandmother of Joanna Auerweck; loving sister of Thomas (Debra) and Janet Kryzanowicz (Lang Reddingus), Carol Huntwork (William) and Edward Kryzanowicz (Wendi).

The family will receive friends at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Saturday August 24 from 12 – 2 PM where a Funeral Liturgy will immediately follow. Interment is private. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
