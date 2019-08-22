|
On August 16, 2019, Marianne (nee Kryzanowicz) Auerweck, beloved wife of Steven Auerweck; loving mother of Greg (Stephanie) Auerweck; dear grandmother of Joanna Auerweck; loving sister of Thomas (Debra) and Janet Kryzanowicz (Lang Reddingus), Carol Huntwork (William) and Edward Kryzanowicz (Wendi).
The family will receive friends at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home, 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) Saturday August 24 from 12 – 2 PM where a Funeral Liturgy will immediately follow. Interment is private. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019