Marianne Paul

Marianne Paul Notice
On May 11, 2019, Marianne Paul (nee Mueller); beloved wife of the late Raymond Paul; devoted mother of Sharon Paul, Douglas (Harlen) Paul, Ronald Paul, Susan (Richard) Clemons, Robert (Deborah) Mettam and Michelle Rosenberg; dear daughter of the late Sabina and Albert Mueller; loving grandmother of Ashley, Ryan and Matthew Paul, Jason, Rob and Christopher Clemons, Andrea and Katie Mettam and Gintaly Delarosa; cherished great grandmother of Luke and Lorie Clemons.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 14, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093. The family will be receiving at 502 Sunwood Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2019
