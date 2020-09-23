Marianne Trexler

Marianne (Hess) Trexler passed away suddenly and unexpectedly while visiting family in Las Vegas, Nevada, exactly one month shy of her 96th birthday. Marianne moved to Joppatowne where she lived for 53 years from Hazleton, Pennsylvania. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Charles, and leaves behind two daughters, Susan Trexler Foster and Sharon Trexler Begosh as well as four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial celebrating her long and happy life will be held on September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 1100 Philadelphia Road in Joppa, Maryland.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marianne to the Washington Animal Rescue League 71 Oglethorpe Street NW Washington, DC 20011.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store