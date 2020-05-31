Mario was our neighbor for many years and we will miss him, but we know he is with Miss Elsie now. Eternal rest grant unto him, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Robin and Bill Norcross
On May 26, 2020, Mariano Casimir Cuba, beloved husband of the late Elsie (nee Heim) Cuba, dear brother of Mary C. Mangione; dear uncle of Rosemary M. Juras (Joe), Louis Mangione (Kathy), John Mangione (Debbie), Linda M. LaCotta (Robert), Nick Mangione Jr. (Danielle), Joanne Mangione (John Hock), Pete Mangione (Tracy), Fran M. O'Keefe (Jerry), Samuel Mangione (Katie), and Michelle M. Collison (Keith). He is also survived by several loving grand nieces and nephews.
Services private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.