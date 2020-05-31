Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 26, 2020, Mariano Casimir Cuba, beloved husband of the late Elsie (nee Heim) Cuba, dear brother of Mary C. Mangione; dear uncle of Rosemary M. Juras (Joe), Louis Mangione (Kathy), John Mangione (Debbie), Linda M. LaCotta (Robert), Nick Mangione Jr. (Danielle), Joanne Mangione (John Hock), Pete Mangione (Tracy), Fran M. O'Keefe (Jerry), Samuel Mangione (Katie), and Michelle M. Collison (Keith). He is also survived by several loving grand nieces and nephews.



Services private.



