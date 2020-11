Or Copy this URL to Share

On Nov 17, 2020, Marie A. Gaylin (nee Eifert), beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Gaylin, devoted mother of Sharon Blodinger, Linda Raines and Michael J. Gaylin. Loving grandmother of John Baxter, Chris Langmead, Jeff Langmead, Michael D. Gaylin and Andrew Gaylin. Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held after the threat of Covid-19 has passed.



